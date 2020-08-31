Ex-Telangana MLA Brandishes Gun, Threatens Construction Workers

Former Telangana Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked by Chityala police in Nalgonda district under the Arms Act, after he threatened a construction worker with a gun over the widening of Pillaipilli canal in Nalgonda district.

A video of the incident in which the former MLA could be seen waving a gun had surfaced online.

The land was acquired by the government for the construction of the canal and compensation was also credited to the former MLA by the government.