Ex-Telangana MLA Brandishes Gun, Threatens Construction Workers
A video of former Telangana MLA Mohan Reddy brandishing his gun has surfaced online.
Former Telangana Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked by Chityala police in Nalgonda district under the Arms Act, after he threatened a construction worker with a gun over the widening of Pillaipilli canal in Nalgonda district.
A video of the incident in which the former MLA could be seen waving a gun had surfaced online.
The land was acquired by the government for the construction of the canal and compensation was also credited to the former MLA by the government.
The incident occurred on Sunday, 30 August, when the local contractor, a construction worker, site engineer and JCB driver had reached the construction site on Nalgonda district. The former MLA then brandished his licensed gun to drive them away, after which the workers left the site and filed a complaint against the ex-minister.
The Chityala police told The News Minute that the former Minister has been booked under Section 30 of the Arms Act (Punishment for contravention of license or rule) and Sections 503 (criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341(punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which is cognizable and non-bailable, The News Minute reported.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
