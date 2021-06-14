Former Telangana Health Min Joins BJP After Land Scam Allegations
The six-time MLA is facing several probes in connection with land-grabbing allegations.
Former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who was a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from the Huzurabad constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 14 June.
He had tendered his resignation to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, 12 June.
Rajender’s meeting with the BJP came amid a charged political atmosphere following his sacking by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from the Cabinet.
“This is a fight between KCR’s money and arrogance and Telangana’s self-respect. I urge the people to support me and wherever you are in the world, call up your relatives in Huzurabad and urge them to support me. I am a people’s man and I have always stood by the people irrespective of their caste, religion, and region. In the future also I will stand by the people and strive for their welfare. I promise today that I will work towards the Telangana that we aspired and fought for,” the six-time MLA had said, after resigning, reported The News Minute.
Rajender faces probes by the state government agencies such as the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), revenue department and a committee appointed by the government in the backdrop of land-grabbing allegations.
His family-owned Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited and his followers allegedly grabbed government-assigned land in Medak district and endowment land in Devarayamjal in Medchal Malkajgiri.
Earlier in 2021, a third probe was initiated after a person from Ravalkole, Medchal, alleged land-grabbing by Rajender's son Nitin Reddy.
