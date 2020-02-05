Father Taught Us Gita, Bhaichara Song, Says Kejriwal’s Daughter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita on Wednesday, 5 February slammed the remarks of various BJP leaders who called him a ‘terrorist’ and said that he used to wake up all the members every morning to read the Bhagwad Gita.

“My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us, my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 am, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' (brotherhood among all people) song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism?” she said.

Calling the comments a new low in politics, she said that her father had worked for better quality healthcare, water supply and electricity in the city.