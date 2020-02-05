Father Taught Us Gita, Bhaichara Song, Says Kejriwal’s Daughter
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita on Wednesday, 5 February slammed the remarks of various BJP leaders who called him a ‘terrorist’ and said that he used to wake up all the members every morning to read the Bhagwad Gita.
“My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us, my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 am, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' (brotherhood among all people) song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism?” she said.
Calling the comments a new low in politics, she said that her father had worked for better quality healthcare, water supply and electricity in the city.
On Monday, 3 February, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Kejriwal had called himself an “anarchist” and there is not much of a "difference between an anarchist and a “terrorist”.
His remarks come a few days after the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday approached the Election Commission against BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and party MP Parvesh Verma (son of former CM Sahib Singh), over their alleged objectionable remarks against Kejriwal and demanded an FIR against them.
AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that it is necessary to take strict action against the BJP leaders for making objectionable statements.
“An FIR should be registered against those leaders who are openly violating the rules of Model Code of Conduct as the BJP does not have any issue in this election,” Singh said.
The national capital goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on 11 February .
