EC Defends Itself, Says States’ Job to Enforce COVID Safety Norms

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, 27 April, defended itself after being pulled up by the Madras High Court for poor implementation of COVID norms during the elections that has significantly contributed to India’s second wave.

The EC said, “Enforcement of COVID-19 measures is the responsibility assigned to the State Disaster Management Authority (like lockdown, restriction/curtailment on public gatherings, etc) and its officers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

Hours after chiding the Election Commission and saying it should be ‘booked for murder’ for allowing poll rallies, the Madras High Court in its order stated that at no cost can counting become a catalyst for a further surge.

Compared to the strongly-worded rebuke during the hearing on Monday morning, 26 April, the order seemed milder and accused the Election Commission of "wanton disregard" and "silence" during campaigning carried out without following COVID protocols.