Denied Ticket, Punjab CM's Brother to Contest as Independent Candidate

Differences between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu seem to be growing as Manohar Singh, the younger brother of the former, was denied nomination by the party for the 14 February Assembly Polls.

Manohar Singh on Sunday, 16 January, announced to be in the fray as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, where the Congress has retained its sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP.

In fact, the chief minister was lobbying to get the party ticket for his brother, who had resigned in December last year as senior medical officer from the Civil Hospital in Kharar to contest the polls.

His claim was denied apparently because of the party's 'one family, one ticket' rule.