'Not Named As Accused': Raghav Chadha on ED Chargesheet in Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has mentioned Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the alleged liquor policy scam of Delhi.

A statement by the ED reads, "at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present," news agency ANI reported.

Chadha responded, "News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," reported news agency ANI.