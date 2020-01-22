Delhi: All 3 Major Parties Field Politicians’ Kin; Cong Has Most

Poonam, 53, had contested against then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the 2003 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

She snapped her ties with the BJP in November 2016 after serving the party for more than 20 years, alleging that she had been sidelined. Poonam then joined AAP, but just five months later, in April 2017, she switched to the Congress.

Her father-in-law Bhagwat Jha Azad, who served as Bihar chief minister in 1988-89, also belonged to the Congress.