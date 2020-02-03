‘AAP Should Be Renamed as Muslim League’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra
BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra on Monday, 3 February, stoked controversy once again, after he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should be renamed as ‘Muslim League’ and people who consider former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and terrorists like Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as thair fathers are getting scared of Yogi Adityanath.
“AAP should be renamed as Muslim league. People who consider Umar Khalid, Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru and terrorists as thair fathers are getting scared of Yogi Adityanath,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Mishra’s statement comes after the AAP has demanded that UP CM Adityanath be banned from campaigning for Delhi elections.
Earlier, the Election Commission had cracked the whip on Mishra and had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban over his controversial tweets.
“Delhi mein chote chote Pakistan bane hai (Number of mini Pakistan has been created in Delhi)", "Shaheen Bagh mein Pakistan ki entry", "India Vs Pakistan February 8 Delhi", and AAP and Congress have created Shaheen Bagh like Pakistan are some of the contents in the tweets the EC order had then referred to from 22 and 23 January.
The order said the poll panel was not satisfied with Mishra's reply to the show cause notice issued to him.
The EC, using its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, has barred leaders from campaigning in the past either in states or at national level.
Delhi goes to polls on 8 February.
(With inputs from PTI)