‘AAP Should Be Renamed as Muslim League’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra on Monday, 3 February, stoked controversy once again, after he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should be renamed as ‘Muslim League’ and people who consider former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and terrorists like Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as thair fathers are getting scared of Yogi Adityanath.

“AAP should be renamed as Muslim league. People who consider Umar Khalid, Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru and terrorists as thair fathers are getting scared of Yogi Adityanath,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Mishra’s statement comes after the AAP has demanded that UP CM Adityanath be banned from campaigning for Delhi elections.