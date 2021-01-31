Delhi Congress Passes Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party Prez
Congress’ Delhi unit on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party president with immediate effect.
Congress’ Delhi unit on Sunday, 31 January, passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect, reports ANI.
“Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So we passed resolution to make him Congress president again,”Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary
In July 2019, Gandhi had officially resigned as the President of the Congress party, taking responsibility for the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had taken to Twitter to state that he was honoured to have served as the Congress President and shared his resignation letter.
New Elected Party President by June 2021: Congress
On 22 January, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that there will be a new elected party president by June 2021, party leader KC Venugopal said at a press briefing soon after the CWC meeting.
Earlier, reports had said that the Congress will be conducting the organisational elections to elect the party president after the Assembly elections in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
(With inputs from ANI.)
