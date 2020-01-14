‘Davinder Singh a Black Sheep’: Advisor to J&K Guv Farooq Khan
Following the arrest of J&K police officer Davinder Singh for allegedly sheltering terrorists, Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K Lt Guv called him a ‘black sheep’ and congratulated the J&K police for ‘exposing’ him.
“I don't want to discuss the details of the case, it is being investigated. Every organisation has a black sheep. He (Davinder Singh) was a black sheep too. But the credit goes to J&K Police who identified him, caught him and exposed conspiracies being hatched by him,” he said.
Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended after he was caught with two terrorists – self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Baba, and Altaf – while allegedly ferrying them to Jammu.
Currently facing interrogation, Singh is also reported to have sheltered them at his residence in Srinagar right next to the Army's XV Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh Cantonment, officials told PTI. Police had carried out searches at his residence and seized two pistols and an AK rifle apart from a large quantity of ammunition.
“It is unfortunate that political parties are doing politics on matters which are directly related to the security of India,” he said.
Singh continued to be grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar Airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed.
Singh, whose name had been cleared for promotion as superintendent of police, is also likely to lose the gallantry medal that was awarded to him last year by the state of J&K, officials told PTI.
The DySP is said to have been suspended after having completed 48 hours in police custody, they said, quoting service rules.
Singh, during the interrogation, has repeatedly claimed that he was trying to win the confidence of the terrorists to catch a 'bigger fish' but could not substantiate the reasons for not following due protocol.
(With inputs from PTI)
