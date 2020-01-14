‘Davinder Singh a Black Sheep’: Advisor to J&K Guv Farooq Khan

Following the arrest of J&K police officer Davinder Singh for allegedly sheltering terrorists, Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K Lt Guv called him a ‘black sheep’ and congratulated the J&K police for ‘exposing’ him.

“I don't want to discuss the details of the case, it is being investigated. Every organisation has a black sheep. He (Davinder Singh) was a black sheep too. But the credit goes to J&K Police who identified him, caught him and exposed conspiracies being hatched by him,” he said.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended after he was caught with two terrorists – self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Baba, and Altaf – while allegedly ferrying them to Jammu.

Currently facing interrogation, Singh is also reported to have sheltered them at his residence in Srinagar right next to the Army's XV Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh Cantonment, officials told PTI. Police had carried out searches at his residence and seized two pistols and an AK rifle apart from a large quantity of ammunition.