Netas Singing, Promoting Gau Mutra to Cure COVID-19 Is #KaafiReal

As coronavirus cases in India rise to 137 on Tuesday, 17 March, our netas continue to make bizarre statements about the spread and containment of the disease.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale led a ‘Go Corona go’ chant in Mumbai, leaving many baffled about how it would get “rid” of COVID-19.

Moreover, while Assam BJP legislator Suman Haripriya claimed cow urine and cow dung could be helpful to cure coronavirus, All India Hindu Mahasabha hosted a gau mutra party in Delhi in order to stave off COVID-19.

Meanwhile, amid warnings from Centre to not pay attention to claims that non-vegetarian food, including chicken, is the source of coronavirus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij sought to link various viral outbreaks, including the novel coronavirus, to a non-vegetarian diet and advised people to be vegetarian.