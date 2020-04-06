Ordered 1L COVID-19 Test Kits, Aim to Test 1,000 Daily: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to scale up testing for coronavirus to at least 1,000 people a day so that positive cases are identified at the earliest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, 6 April.

The chief minister said the total number of cases in the national capital has reached 523, of which 330 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz.

One person has died due to the disease in the city since Sunday afternoon, while 20 fresh cases have been reported, Kejriwal said.