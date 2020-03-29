More Testing, More Funds for Labourers: Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM

In a letter to PM Modi on the COVID-19 outbreak, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that India needs to “dramatically increase the number of tests” that are being carried out and stressed that it's “important to inject money directly” towards migrant labourers who are suffering worst due to the restrictive measures that have been taken.

While expressing solidarity with Prime Minister Modi in this time of crisis, Gandhi also urged him to “seriously consider the potentially devastating impact a nationwide lockdown would have on our people, our society, and our economy.”