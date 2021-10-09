Congress Top Body to Meet on 16 Oct; Assembly Polls, Party Elections on Agenda
The meeting will be held at the Congress office in Delhi and will also discuss the current political situation.
The Congress' Working Committee (CWC) will meet on 16 October to hold talks over the "current political situation", and state elections scheduled to be held in 2022, a statement by the party said on Saturday, 9 October.
The meeting will be held at the Congress office in Delhi and will also discuss the party's organisational elections.
A tweet by party leader KC Venugopal also reiterated the same.
Following demands by G-23 leaders for a CWC meet, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had on 30 September said that the meeting will take place very soon.
"Before leaving for Shimla, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had already indicated that a CWC meeting shall be called very soon. Accordingly, the CWC meeting shall be held in the coming days," Surjewala told news agency ANI.
This came a day after both Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal – who were part of the G-23 group that had written to interim president Sonia Gandhi with a slew of concerns – sought a meeting in the face of multiple desertions and turmoil in the organisation.
In May 2021, after a CWC meeting, reports said that the election for a new Congress president has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.
