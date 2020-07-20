Congress, That’s Why You’re a Mess: Omar Abdullah on Baghel’s Jibe
“You don’t know your friends from your opponents,” Omar Abdullah said in response to Bhupesh Baghel’s clarification.
“You don’t know your friends from your opponents,” Omar Abdullah tweeted in response to Bhupesh Baghel’s clarification of his own remarks on how Sachin Pilot’s actions in Rajasthan may be linked to Omar Abdullah’s release from detention in Kashmir.
“You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested.”Omar Abdullah
In an interview to The Hindu, Bhupesh Baghel had reportedly tried to hint at a quid pro quo between Abdullah’s NC and the BJP by drawing a link between rebel leader Sachin Pilot’s actions in Rajasthan and Omar and Farooq Abdullah’s release in Kashmi
'As far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released. He and Mehbooba Muft iji were booked under the same sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?"Bhupesh Baghel to The Hindu
Reacting to his remark, Omar Abdullah had then tweeted that he was fed up of Sachin Pilot’s actions being linked to his father’s or his release from detention, and that Baghel, who had alleged the same, will be hearing from his lawyers.
“I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi, @INCIndia, @rssurjewala“Omar Abdullah
Abdullah further retweeted a statement by his party National Conference which stated that the allegations were “false and scurrilous”, as well as “defamatory to the reputation of Omar Abdullah”. The statement also pointed out that Omar Abdullah was released after judicial intervention was sought from the Supreme Court and the order of his detention was challenged.
Baghel in response to Abdullah’s original statement tweeted that the ‘allegation’ was only a question.
"Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The ‘allegation’ was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country."Bhupesh Baghel
