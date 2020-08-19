Cong Responds to ‘Year-Old’ Priyanka Comment on Non-Gandhi Prez

In the interview, Priyanka says, “Perhaps not in the (resignation) letter but elsewhere, he has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement with him.” She also talks about the need for the party to find its own path.

Priyanka, who is general secretary of the Congress, clarified that whoever is Congress president would be her boss, and that if they told her that they didn’t want her in Uttar Pradesh (where she currently operates) “but wants me to be in Andaman and Nicobar, then I would jolly well go to Andaman and Nicobar.”

The remarks made in the interview have been back in the public eye with the publication of the book by Chibber and Shah on 13 August, generating further speculation about who will lead the grand old party, now that Sonia Gandhi’s one-year tenure as interim president is over.

In addition to Surjewala’s comments, Congress MP Shaktisingh Gokil, also one of the party’s national spokespersons, claimed that former UPA prime minister Manmohan Singh had offered to resign and make way for Rahul Gandhi, but the latter had declined, according to NDTV.

Gokil’s comments are reportedly meant to remind people that Rahul has never ‘hankered’ for power, and comes at a time when there has been speculation that the party may be looking to bring the Gandhi scion back as party president, a post he held from December 2017 to July 2019.

Surjewala’s tweets also made oblique reference to this, noting that: