Congress Releases First Candidates List for Upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Polls

On Saturday, 21 October, the Indian National Congress released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.
Among the list of 33 candidates was Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to contest from the Sardarpura constituency and Sachin Pilot has been fielded from Tonk.
The polls to the 200-member Assembly will be held on 25 November.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi is set to contest from the Nathdwara assembly seat, and Govind Singh Dotasra, the party's state unit president, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh.
Meanwhile, other leaders like Minister Harish Choudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo assembly seat, and Divya Maderna will contest from Osian.
Mamta Bhupesh, the state's Minister of Child Empowerment, will contest from Sikrai-SC seat. Moreover, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Manoj Meghwal, Amit Chachan, Rita Choudhary, Indraj Singh Gurjar, Lalt Kumar Yadav, Tikaram Julie are also set to contest the election.
Meanwhile, the the BJP's second list of candidates was released and included former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, who will be contesting from Jhalarpatan, and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who will be in the fray from Taranagar. These candidate selections were finalized during a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the support of BSP MLAs and independent candidates.
