Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Hit Out at BJP at Mega Rally Held in Jaipur

'A Hindu is interested in Satyagrah, but a Hindutavadi is interested in Sattagrah (power),' Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a 'Mehngai Hatao Maha Rally' organised by the party in Jaipur on Sunday 12 December.

Addressing the crowd, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the saffron party and said that in today's politics there is a "competition" between two words – "Hindu" and "Hindutvavadi".

"I am a Hindu, but not Hindutvavadi; Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi."
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Playing on the word 'Satyagrah' (search for truth), he then said that 'a Hindu is interested in Satyagrah, but a Hindutavadi is interested in Sattagrah (power).

'Today's Govt Only About Lies'

Before Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the BJP-led centre and said that "today's government at the Centre was only about lies" and that it was working "for a few industrialists."

She went on to say that the ones who are questioning the work done by the Congress in its 70 year regime should first tell what they have done in the last seven.

"Those who ask Congress what it has done in the last 70 years, I want to ask them, what have you done in the past seven years? BJP government wants to sell what the Congress created in the last 70 years."

The rally is being attended by top Congress leaders including party President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and chief ministers from the party-ruled states to target the government over inflation.

