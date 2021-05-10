Election for New Congress Chief Postponed Due to COVID: Reports 

The election for a new Congress president has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation, reports said, as a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Monday, 10 May.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, it was decided in the CWC meeting to postpone the election as it won't be correct to hold one in such a scenario.

The next schedule will be decided by the party's Central Election Authority, they added.

Previously, 23 June had been proposed as the polling date by the party's election body.