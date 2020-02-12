No Strategy, No Unity: Rumblings in Congress Over Delhi Drubbing

Sharmishtha, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said that there was “inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy” and “demotivated” workers.” She added that being a part of the system, she too will take responsibility for it.

The Congress drew a blank for the second successive time in Delhi elections, failing to secure a single seat in the 70-member assembly. While the Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls with 62 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party was a distant second with 8 seats.