No Strategy, No Unity: Rumblings in Congress Over Delhi Drubbing
A day after the party's rout in Delhi assembly elections, knives are out in the Congress with its leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee asking if the party had “outsourced” to other state parties the task of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Sharmishtha, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said that there was “inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy” and “demotivated” workers.” She added that being a part of the system, she too will take responsibility for it.
The Congress drew a blank for the second successive time in Delhi elections, failing to secure a single seat in the 70-member assembly. While the Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls with 62 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party was a distant second with 8 seats.
Mukherjee Slams Chidambaram’s Tweet
Taking on Congress veteran P Chidambaram who welcomed the AAP win as "defeat of bluff and bluster", Mukherjee, in response to his tweet asked the former Union finance minister if the state Congress units should shut shop in case the party had decides that others will take on the BJP across states.
Chacko Blames Late CM Dikshit, Deora Hits Back
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader in-charge of Delhi, PC Chacko blamed former chief minister, late Sheila Dikshit for the “downfall” of the party.
However, senior party leader from Maharashtra, Milind Deora, hit out at Chacko saying that Congress was “stronger than ever” during her period.
Following Deora’s tweet, Chacko resigned from his post.
