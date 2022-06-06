Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family in Their Village
This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Moose Wala's family on 4 June in Chandigarh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab's Moosa village, the native village of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the party, to meet his family on Tuesday, 7 June, news agency ANI reported.
This comes nine days after the 27-year-old was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.
In a Twitter post, he had written, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world."
Home Minister Amit Shah's Meeting With Moose Wala's Parents
Gandhi's decision comes after Home Minister Amit Shah met Moose Wala's parents in Chandigarh on 4 June.
According to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjabi singer's family had written a letter to the home minister seeking a probe by central agencies into Moose Wala's brutal murder.
The singer-turned politician was killed on 29 May in Punjab's Mansa. Soon after his murder, the Punjab police claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was responsible for the attack.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on 5 June arrested one Davinder Kala in the high-profile case pertaining to the singer's murder, taking the total number of arrests made in the case to three.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.