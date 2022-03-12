'Mischievous': Cong Denies Rahul-Sonia-Priyanka to Offer Resignation Tomorrow
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the news story "is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect".
Amid media reports that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra would allegedly offer their resignations at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday, 13 March, the party has issued a strong denial.
"It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP," he wrote on Twitter.
NDTV later took down its report on the alleged resignations.
CWC to Meet on Sunday
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting at 4 pm on Sunday, 13 March, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi and is aimed at discussing the performance in the five-state Assembly elections and the current political situation.
Prior to the CWC meeting, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also called a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group at 10:30 am on Sunday.
This announcement comes two days after the 2022 Assembly election results where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four states and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one.
The Congress not only failed to mount a challenge in the states where it was challenging the BJP, it also suffered a crushing defeat in Punjab to the AAP, despite ruling the state for the last five years.
(With inputs from ANI.)
