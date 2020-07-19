Congress, EAM Jaishankar Trade Barbs Over Foreign Policy Approach

The Congress leader said the government may pat its back but "history will judge you by outcomes how much you may create illusions by your optics".

The attack from the Congress comes after the External Affairs Minister rebutted Rahul Gandhi on key foreign policy issues, which were raised by former Congress president on Friday via video release.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar had tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi has questions on Foreign Policy. Here are some answers. Our major partn'ships are stronger and international standing higher. Witness regular summits and informal meetings with US, Russia, Europe and Japan. India engages China on more equal terms politically. Ask the analysts."