'#BJPDrugGate': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Govt Patronage to Drugs Mafia in Gujarat

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 1 August, attacked the BJP over alleged "patronage" to drugs mafia in Gujarat, asking whether there is any law and order in the state or not.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Drugs recovered at Gujarat's Mundra port --September '21, 3000 Kg worth Rs 21000 Crore; May '22, 56 Kg worth Rs 500 crore and July '22, 75 Kg worth Rs 375 crore."