Cong MLA & Ex-Delhi Speaker Shoaib Iqbal Joins AAP Ahead of Polls

Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday, 9 January joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from Iqbal, the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors - Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi - also joined the AAP, the party said in a statement.

Being an MLA for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP in 2015, Iqbal has a stronghold in the Matia Mahal constituency in Delhi. He contested and won the 2013 assembly elections from JD(U).