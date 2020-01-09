Cong MLA & Ex-Delhi Speaker Shoaib Iqbal Joins AAP Ahead of Polls
Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday, 9 January joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Apart from Iqbal, the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors - Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi - also joined the AAP, the party said in a statement.
Being an MLA for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP in 2015, Iqbal has a stronghold in the Matia Mahal constituency in Delhi. He contested and won the 2013 assembly elections from JD(U).
The assembly elections in Delhi is slated for 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.
Kejriwal said Iqbal and his team will strengthen the work that AAP has done for the poor in Delhi.
“His addition in the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to,” he said.
Iqbal lauded the Kejriwal-led AAP government for its pro-people initiatives and schemes for the welfare of all communities.
“I have worked with Arvind Kejriwal ji during his 49-days government in Delhi. His attitude towards work is commendable. I believe people are fed up with the corruption and lies of the BJP, which can be witnessed in the recent elections in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra,” he added.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)