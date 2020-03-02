Cong, CPI(M) Youth Wings ‘Purify’ Kolkata Venue After Shah’s Rally
The students' wings of the CPI(M) and the Congress on Monday, 2 March, “purified” the Shahid Minar ground where Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally.
The groups claimed that the “historic ground” in Kolkata had been maligned by the provocative “goli maro” slogan raised by some BJP workers while they were on their way to the rally venue on Sunday.
“We along with the SFI jointly conducted a programme to purify the Shahid Minar ground. The historic ground had witnessed a lot of political programmes in the past but never before we had witnessed such communal rhetoric and slogans like goli maro,” Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar said.
A group of men allegedly shouted the incendiary “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro...” (shoot the traitors) slogan near Shahid Minar ground on their way to Shah's rally.
Three persons were arrested in this connection.
