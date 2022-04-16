Complaint Against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for Entering Gurudwara in Drunk State

A complaint was lodged against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 16 April, for allegedly entering a gurudwara in a state of inebriation. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Bagga, who submitted the complaint to SAS Nagar Police online, shared a screenshot of his complaint on Twitter and wrote:

"Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in drunk condition. I request DGP, Punjab Police to take action on my complaint."