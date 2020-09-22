Will Consider Revoking Suspension of MPs If They Apologise: Centre

The opposition has jointly decided to boycott the session till their three demands on the new agri Bills are met by the Union government.

"No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in the Upper House. The public wants that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just a few minutes. There will be de-escalation if MPs are not constrained by time to speak," added Azad, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

While Azad said that the root cause of the dispute is "lack of coordination and time constraint", Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that he had apologised for conduct of the members, and hence the suspension of lawmakers must be revoked.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)