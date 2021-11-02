Deeply Hurt by Your Conduct: Amarinder Singh Writes to Sonia Gandhi, Quits Cong
The former Punjab CM formally resigned on Tuesday and sent a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 2 November, formally resigned from the Congress party.
The former Punjab CM has sent his resignation letter to party President Sonia Gandhi listing his reasons for quitting the Congress, saying that he has been "deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children".
In a tweet announcing his resignation, Singh also said that the new party that he had earlier announced he would form will be named ‘Punjab Lok Congress’. The registration of the same is pending approval with the Election Commission of India, he said, adding that the party symbol would be approved later.
WHAT DID AMARINDER SINGH SAY IN THE LETTER?
In the letter to Gandhi, Singh wrote, "Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee.”
He went on to complain that Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse Singh and his government on a regular basis.
“I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now,” Sidhu further noted in the letter.
“I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress in the interest of my state and my country,” Singh went on to conclude in his letter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.