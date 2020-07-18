Camp Gehlot MLAs Unwind With Yoga, Films in Weekend at Raj Resort

The Rajasthan Congress MLAs holed up at a luxury hotel in Jaipur, the Fairmont Hotel, are reportedly unwinding with yoga, film screenings and cooking classes ahead of what’s expected to be a tough week, as the political crisis in the state continues.

These are the MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – who are being termed Camp Gehlot. The 18 MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot are currently lodged at two resorts in Manesar near Delhi.

According to visuals accessed by NDTV, the Camp Gehlot MLAs can be seen performing yoga on the lawns of the luxury hotel, although notably without masks.