Camp Gehlot MLAs Unwind With Yoga, Films in Weekend at Raj Resort
The Camp Gehlot MLAs can be seen performing yoga on the lawns of the luxury hotel, Fairmont in Jaipur.
The Rajasthan Congress MLAs holed up at a luxury hotel in Jaipur, the Fairmont Hotel, are reportedly unwinding with yoga, film screenings and cooking classes ahead of what’s expected to be a tough week, as the political crisis in the state continues.
These are the MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – who are being termed Camp Gehlot. The 18 MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot are currently lodged at two resorts in Manesar near Delhi.
According to visuals accessed by NDTV, the Camp Gehlot MLAs can be seen performing yoga on the lawns of the luxury hotel, although notably without masks.
More visuals show some MLAs who wanted to try out new cooking recipes being guided along a series of dishes by the executive chef of the hotel. NDTV reported that some MLAs said that they learnt how to make pizza, pasta and butter paneer.
Visuals available on social media also show some MLAs enjoying a film screening in a large hall of the hotel, which appears to be Mughal-e-Azam. NDTV reported that it was screened for the MLAs on Friday evening.
Political Crisis Continues in State
The Rajasthan crisis came to a head after Pilot was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government.
The Congress has suspended two rebel MLAs from primary membership of the party, alleging that they were involved in horse-trading discussions with the BJP.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday, 18 July, demanded a CBI probe into illegalities involving alleged phone-tapping in the state. This came after two FIRs were filed by the Rajasthan Police over a purported audio clip pertaining to a conspiracy to destabilise the Rajasthan government.
Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Congress' Sachin Pilot and 18 other ‘rebel’ MLAs against disqualification notices sent to them by the Speaker till Monday. The Speaker was directed not to take any decision on the show cause notices till 5 pm on Tuesday, 21 July.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.