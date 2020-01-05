‘Enough is Enough’: Bollywood Celebrities Condemn Attack on JNU

As the Jawaharlal Nehru University came under siege by an unidentified mob on Sunday, 5 January, several Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, along with filmmakers Aparna Sen and Hansal Mehta condemned the violence and urged Delhi Police to intervene.

Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence.

"Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus," the actor captioned the video, adding that she was concerned about her parents' safety who live at the campus.