BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Others Detained Amid Protest Against Nawab Malik

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday, 9 March, briefly detained along with other party members during a protest staged by the BJP's state unit demanding resignation of state Cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

They were taken in a police van from the Metro Cinema to the Yellow Gate police station, where they were released after some formalities.

"At the Yellow Gate Police Station, Mumbai after MVA Government detained me and colleagues," said Fadnavis on Twitter, sharing a video of the detention.