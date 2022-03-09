BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Others Detained Amid Protest Against Nawab Malik
They were detained during a protest staged by the BJP's Maharashtra unit to demand Malik's resignation.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday, 9 March, briefly detained along with other party members during a protest staged by the BJP's state unit demanding resignation of state Cabinet minister Nawab Malik.
They were taken in a police van from the Metro Cinema to the Yellow Gate police station, where they were released after some formalities.
"At the Yellow Gate Police Station, Mumbai after MVA Government detained me and colleagues," said Fadnavis on Twitter, sharing a video of the detention.
The saffron party's demand for Malik's resignation comes in the light of the minister's arrest on 23 February in connection with a money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
"Instead of taking resignation of Minister Nawab Malik, MVA Government detained Former CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leaders who was demanding action against killers of Mumbaikars," Fadnavis' office said in a tweet. "We will not stop till traitor who supports terrorists - Minister NawabMalik resigns," the BJP leader said in another tweet.
The BJP agitation, which garnered a large attendance, was held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, after which the demonstrators marched towards the Metro Cinema. The BJP has been demanding Nawab Malik's resignation daily in the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly since it commenced on 3 March.
What's the Case Against Nawab Malik?
The Maharashtra minorities affairs minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 February in connection with a money laundering case concerning a land deal involving the relatives of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
The ED had said that it was investigating a land deal wherein Malik purchased a Rs 3.3 crore property for Rs 50 lakh from Salim Patel, a frontman of Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.
The deal allegedly involved two people – Sardar Shahwali Khan, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and Salim Patel, a frontman of Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.
