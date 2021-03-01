BJP Writes To Kolkata Top Cop, Claims Police Enabling Proxy Voting

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra alleging foul play by use of proxy votes, ahead of the state’s eight phase Assembly elections from 27 March.

The letter was undersigned by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and senior leaders Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria, and asked for immediate action “under the provisions of Corrupt Practices in the Representatives of People's Act".

The letter alleged that some police officers were collecting copies of voter and aadhar cards across force ranks under the banner of Welfare Association, reported PTI. The letter claimed that the operation to "enable collection of postal ballot and effect proxy votes" was “tantamount to taking away someone's fundamental right to vote".