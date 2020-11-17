BJP to Contest All 117 Seats in Punjab 2022 Polls

Chugh said to ANI that though the BJP had only contested a fraction of the Assembly and the Lok Sabha seats, it always had a presence across all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

“The last elections that we (BJP) fought alone was in 1992. We may have had an alliance with the SAD in the later years and Akalis did fight on the bulk of seats, but it would be wrong to presume that we do not have any base in the rest of the seats in Punjab,” said Chugh to ANI.

The BJP’s alliance with SAD in Punjab began in 1992. SAD was the senior party and hence contested 94 seats, whereas the BJP contested 23 seats. Out of 13 Lok Sabha seats, BJP contested three and SAD contested 10 constituencies, reported The Indian Express.