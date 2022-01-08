BJP Retains Mayor Post in Chandigarh, Sarbjit Kaur Defeats AAP’s Anju Katyal

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sarabjit Kaur became the new mayor of Chandigarh after beating her opponent, Aam Aadmi Party’s Anju Katyal by one vote, on Saturday, 8 January.

Eight out of the 35 councillors - seven from Congress and one from Shiromani Akali Dal - abstained from voting in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) mayoral election and one vote was declared invalid.