BJP Retains Mayor Post in Chandigarh, Sarbjit Kaur Defeats AAP’s Anju Katyal
Eight out of the 35 councillors - seven from Congress and one from Shiromani Akali Dal - abstained from voting.
The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sarabjit Kaur became the new mayor of Chandigarh after beating her opponent, Aam Aadmi Party’s Anju Katyal by one vote, on Saturday, 8 January.
Eight out of the 35 councillors - seven from Congress and one from Shiromani Akali Dal - abstained from voting in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) mayoral election and one vote was declared invalid.
AAP had recorded an impressive performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, by winning 14 out of 35 wards while the BJP won 12 wards, Congress 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal 1.
Kaur, who has done her BA, is a councillor from ward number 6, Hindustan Times reported.
In the previous election in 2016, the BJP had swept the elections winning 20 out of 26 wards then.
