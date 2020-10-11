BJP Releases Names of 46 Nominees for Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Polls

The BJP on Sunday, 11 October, released a list of 46 candidates for the 2nd phase of the Bihar elections slated for 3 November, including Nand Kishore Yadav from the prestigious Patna Sahib constituency.

Renu Devi has been fielded from Betia and Asha Sinha from Danapur. Siwan seat will see BJP's Om Prakash Yadav in the fray and Avdesh Singh in Hajipur. Kundan Singh has been fielded from Begusarai, Rohit Pande from Bhagalpur, and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj.

The 46 candidates were given the nod in BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Saturday night, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and others.