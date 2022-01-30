BJP Releases Candidate List for Manipur Polls, To Contest from All 60 Seats
Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from Heingang assembly constituency.
The BJP will be contesting on all 60 seats for the Manipur Assembly polls. On Sunday, 30 January, Union minister and state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav along with state in-charge Dr Sambit Patra released the party's candidate list.
The BJP has given tickets to three women candidates — Nemcha Kipgen from Kangpokpi, SS Olish from Chandel and Soraisam Kebi Devi from Naoriyapakhanglakpa.
Three former IAS officers will also be contesting on BJP ticket — Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) from Nungba, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok.
"Mostly those who have long association and worked for a long time with the party in Manipur have been given tickets. Only two sitting MLAs have been replaced with new faces."Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister
The Manipur Assembly polls will be held in two phases. In first phase polling will be held on 27 February in 38 assembly seats and in second phase polling will be held on 3 March in 22 Assembly constituencies.
In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats but it formed the government with the help of smaller parties and independent MLAs.
The Congress had then emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but failed to form the government.
(With inputs from IANS)
