BJP Releases Candidate List for Manipur Polls, To Contest from All 60 Seats

The Manipur Assembly polls will be held in two phases. In first phase polling will be held on 27 February in 38 assembly seats and in second phase polling will be held on 3 March in 22 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats but it formed the government with the help of smaller parties and independent MLAs.

The Congress had then emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but failed to form the government.

(With inputs from IANS)