BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Trespassing at Hyd Osmania Uni

The Osmania University Police in Hyderabad registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, on charges of criminal trespass. Surya, who is also the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was booked after a complaint by the university's administration. The MP had visited Hyderabad to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The MP, along with his supporters, on Tuesday visited the university, which had been a hotbed of political activity during the Telangana agitation for separate statehood, by removing and breaking through barriers placed at the NCC gate of the campus. He entered the university to address students at the Arts College building. He has now been booked under Section 447 (Criminal trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).