Bihar Elections: Cong Manifesto Promises Free Education For Girls

The manifesto also focuses on farm loan waiver, electricity bills waiver, increasing irrigation facilities for farmers and other goodies if elected to power. It will also encourage youth to take up sports. The Congress has promised to implement Shri Krishna Singh Incentive scheme for providing support to sportspersons and lucrative jobs to the players who win medals in international competitions. The manifesto also pledges to implement the Indira Gandhi Kanya Vivah Yojana.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar said if the party came to power, unemployed youth will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and 10 lakh permanent jobs will be created in the first Cabinet meeting of the Grand Alliance government.

The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties.