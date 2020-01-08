Bharat Bandh: Kerala Protesters Block Nobel Laureate’s Houseboat

A houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in the backwaters of Kerala’s Alappuzha was blocked for sometime by trade union activists who are on a nationwide strike against the Centre's “anti-labour” policies on Wednesday, 8 January.

Police said Levitt, who received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was in Alappuzha with his wife and was stopped by the protesters near Kainakary.

“We received a call from the boat driver saying the protesters were not allowing to take the boat for the ride. When we were about to leave for the place, the boat driver called us back and told us that the issue was solved and they have left,” a police officer told PTI.