Attorney General to Be Consulted on Centre vs State GST Row, Again

This also comes in the context of data released on 31 August which showed that the Indian GDP had contracted by 23.9 percent.

The Centre, which had written to state promising to clear its GST dues, then asked them to borrow from the market.

Thereafter, at least six non-BJP Chief Ministers, including Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee had written to the Prime Minister, reminding him of his "constitutional responsibilities".