Assam’s Sole Woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur Passes Away 

Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman Chief Minister of Assam, died in Australia after a prolonged illness on Monday, 28 September. She was 84.

Family sources in Guwahati said that Taimur, Chief Minister from 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981, was residing in Australia with her son for the past few years.

A teacher of economics in Debicharan Barua Girls College in Jorhat before joining politics, she had an illustrious career spanning over four decades.