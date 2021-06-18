‘Rahul Gandhi Unable to Shoulder Leadership’: Cong Assam MLA Quits
Rupjyoti Kurmi said that he is likely to join the BJP next week.
Rupjyoti Kurmi, four-time Congress MLA from Mariani in upper Assam, resigned from the party and Assembly on Friday, 18 June. He said that he is likely to join the BJP next week.
The exit comes days after the Congress lost one of its top faces in Uttar Pradesh – former Union Minister Jitin Prasada – to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, the Congress expelled Kurmi from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his “anti-party activities.” The Congress now has only 28 MLAs in the House of 123, after Kurmi’s resignation and the death of two MLAs earlier this year.
“Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership. If he’s at the helm, the party won’t move forward,” Kurmi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
"My mother was a three-time MLA and was also a minister. She died in 2004. I was denied the party ticket to contest in the bypolls. The party gave me a ticket in 2006. I have been elected to the Assam Assembly from the Mariani constituency since 2006. I have now realised that the party leadership doesn't hear the voice of the small community and party workers," Kurmi added.
‘Party Ignored Advice’: Kurmi on Leaving Congress
In an interview with TV channel NDTV on Friday, Kurmi stated that the Congress party ignored his advice against any tie-up with AIUDF, leading to the re-election of the BJP in the 2021 Assembly Polls.
“I’m leaving Congress as High Command in Delhi and Guwahati leaders give priority to elderly leaders only. We’d told them Congress has good chance of coming to power this time and we shouldn’t forge alliance with AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was.”Rupjyoti Kurmi to ANI.
“Having worked for the party for so long I leave with a heavy heart and wish them well,” he said, indicating that at least two more MLAs were likely to join the BJP soon, reported Outlook.
"The way Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading the state is commendable. The way he has started cracking down on the drug menace etc has impressed me," reported NDTV, quoting Kurmi.
(With inputs from Outlook)
