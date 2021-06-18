‘Rahul Gandhi Unable to Shoulder Leadership’: Cong Assam MLA Quits

Rupjyoti Kurmi, four-time Congress MLA from Mariani in upper Assam, resigned from the party and Assembly on Friday, 18 June. He said that he is likely to join the BJP next week.

The exit comes days after the Congress lost one of its top faces in Uttar Pradesh – former Union Minister Jitin Prasada – to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Congress expelled Kurmi from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his “anti-party activities.” The Congress now has only 28 MLAs in the House of 123, after Kurmi’s resignation and the death of two MLAs earlier this year.