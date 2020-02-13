No CMs, Leaders From Other States to Attend Kejriwal’s Swearing-In
No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, 16 February, said a senior party leader on Thursday.
Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI.
However, the AAP’s official handle tweeted that ‘Baby Mufflerman’ will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.
Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.
The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in the election held on 8 February.
(With inputs from PTI)