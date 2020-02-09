‘Absolutely Shocking’: Kejriwal on EC Not Releasing Voter Turnout

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, 9 February, lashed out at the Election Commission for not putting out the final voter turnout figures of the Assembly polls, polling for which took place on Saturday, 9 February.

Kejriwal shared a tweet by a user which said that even 17 hours since the completion of polls, the EC has not released the final figure of the voter turnout for the Delhi Assembly Elections. In his retweet, the Delhi CM said EC’s decision was “absolutely shocking” and questioned the poll body for not releasing poll turnout figures.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?,” Kejriwal said.