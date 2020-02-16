All the Kejriwal’s Men: Meet the New Ministers of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal swore-in as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time at Ramlila Maidan, on Sunday, 16 February. After AAP’s resounding performance in Delhi – winning 62 seats in the Assembly – all eyes were on who Kejriwal would choose as his council of ministers.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as ministers – all retained from Kejriwal’s 2015 Cabinet. But who are they? Let’s take a look.