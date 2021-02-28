Adityanath Lied About MSP, Says Kejriwal at Meerut Mahapanchayat

“The government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists. Farmers will become labourers in their own fields, that is why it's do or die situation for farmers,’’ he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Quoting the incident where government had planted iron nails on several border roads of Delhi during the farmers’ agitation, Kejriwal said that even Britishers did not oppress our farmers to this extent. “This government has left behind the Britishers,” he added.

He also said that the entire Red Fort incident was planned by the BJP. “Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers”.

He said that our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals.

While addressing the issue of petrol hike, Delhi Chief Minister said that a government with the right intent could bring down petrol and diesel rates.

While concluding his address at the Mahapanchayat, he said that since this is a pure movement, the government will ultimately have to bow before the farmers.

(With inputs from NDTV & ANI)