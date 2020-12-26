Amit Shah’s Two-Day Northeast Visit Begins With Poll-Bound Assam
Shah is expected to address the party workers to flag off BJP’s 2021 campaign for the Assembly polls in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati, which will go to polls in a few months for now, on late Friday, 25 December, night amid much fanfare to begin his two day visit to northeast.
Home Minister Shah, who landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati around midnight, was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
According to news agency ANI, Shah’s programme includes distribution of financial grants to 8,000 Namghars, laying the foundation stones of “Batadrava Than” as a cultural and tourist destination, a new medical college in Guwahati, and nine law colleges across Assam.
According to a news reports, Shah is also expected to address the party workers to flag off the BJP’s 2021 campaign for the Assembly polls in the state and meet leaders of the regional parties.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
