No SC/ST Owned Land To Be Touched: K’Taka CM Amid Farmer Protests

Reacting to the wide-scale demonstrations by farmers and Dalit groups on account of Monday’s statewide bandh against the recently passed contentious land reforms, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called for the withdrawal of protests as he defended his government’s stance.

Trying to assuage the protesters, the CM said the interests of Dalits and tribals will be protected. “Even if you protest today, I ask you to come and discuss with us later. No irrigated land will be used for anything other than agriculture. No SC/ ST land will be touched.”

He added, “I tried convincing protesters but they had their heart set on satyagraha.” He called for the protests to be withdrawn and claimed that the government has taken these decisions keeping the best interests of farmers in mind.