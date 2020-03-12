Aligarh Clashes: BJP Leader Arrested for Attempt to Murder

BJP leader Vinay Varshney, who was booked in an attempt to murder case during violent clashes in the city over the new citizenship law, was arrested on Thursday, 12 March.

Varshney was arrested from his residence, police said.

He was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) in connection with an attack on Mohamed Tariq, who was shot at and seriously wounded on 23 February, when violence erupted at Upper Kot locality in the city after the police evacuated some anti-CAA women protestors.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek Kumar said two more persons named in the case are still at large.