Aligarh Clashes: BJP Leader Arrested for Attempt to Murder
File image of anti-CAA protests.
File image of anti-CAA protests.(Photo: Ataliq Khan/The Quint)

Aligarh Clashes: BJP Leader Arrested for Attempt to Murder

PTI
Politics

BJP leader Vinay Varshney, who was booked in an attempt to murder case during violent clashes in the city over the new citizenship law, was arrested on Thursday, 12 March.

Varshney was arrested from his residence, police said.

He was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) in connection with an attack on Mohamed Tariq, who was shot at and seriously wounded on 23 February, when violence erupted at Upper Kot locality in the city after the police evacuated some anti-CAA women protestors.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek Kumar said two more persons named in the case are still at large.

Loading...
Besides Varshney, five other persons who were booked for the violent incidents at Upper Kot were also arrested on Thursday.

Those arrested include Mustaqeem, Anwaar, Famhimuddin, Sabir and Imran, police added.

Trouble broke out at the Upper Kot locality last month when police were trying to evict women anti-CAA protestors who were squatting on the Mohamed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station. Some people protested, leading to a scuffle and within minutes, brickbatting started from neighbouring areas.

Also Read : Protests Against CAA a Conspiracy to Sully India’s Image: Thakur

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...